Twitter creates new 'SecondGentleman' account for Kamala Harris' husband

Salvador Rodriguez@sal19
Key Points
  • Twitter on Wednesday confirmed that it has transitioned institutional White House accounts from the Trump administration to the Biden administration.
  • The accounts include @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS and @PressSec. Twitter said it has also created a new account, @SecondGentleman, for Doug Emhoff, Harris' husband.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong | Getty Images

Twitter on Wednesday confirmed that it has transitioned institutional White House accounts from the Trump administration to the Biden administration.

The transition comes following the swearing in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The accounts include @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS and @PressSec.

Twitter said it has also created a new account, @SecondGentleman, for Doug Emhoff, Harris' husband.

Concurrently, the company has archived the accounts from the Trump administration. Tweets from those accounts are now publicly archived at @POTUS45, @WhiteHouse45, @VP45, @PressSec45, @FLOTUS45 and @SecondLady45.

