Here's what every major analyst said about Netflix's fourth-quarter earnings report

CEO Of Netflix, Reed Hastings, attends the red carpet during the Netflix presentation party at the Invernadero del Palacio de Cristal de la Arganzuela on April 4, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Wall Street analysts believe Netflix shares have even further to go after the company's stock popped on a host of positive surprises in its fourth-quarter earnings report.

To be sure, analysts believed it wasn't a perfect but the signs are coming together that the streaming giant is becoming a more mature company according to analysts.

The stock surged following the report and is still up over 13% in premarket trading. Two major firms (Wells Fargo and UBS) upgraded the stock following the report.

Netflix made several announcements which delighted both analysts and investors alike, including that it was nearing free cash flow profitability with the possibility of share buybacks at some point.

Though the company did fall short of earnings per share estimates it beat on revenue and alleviated a long-standing concern of analysts and shareholders by reporting subscriber additions.

Here's what the analysts are saying about the company's earnings report: