Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Netflix, Penn, General Motors & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Oppenheimer raised its price target on Tesla to $1,036 from $486.
  • Deutsche Bank added catalyst call buy ideas on Ford and General Motors.
  • Credit Suisse initiated Penn National Gaming as outperform.
  • UBS upgraded Netflix to buy from neutral.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Netflix to overweight from equal weight.
  • BTIG downgraded Beyond Meat to neutral from buy.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Kroger and Albertson's to under weight from equal weight.
  • Stephens initiated Hostess Brands and Utz as overweight.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings to overweight from equal weight.
  • Bernstein initiated Coca-Cola and Keurig Dr Pepper as outperform.
Hostess Brands issued a voluntary recall of its holiday white peppermint Hostess Twinkies on Jan. 10, 2017.
Source: Hostess Brands

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

