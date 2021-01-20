Skip Navigation
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Netflix, Penn, General Motors & more
Published Wed, Jan 20 2021
8:27 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Oppenheimer raised its price target on Tesla to $1,036 from $486.
Deutsche Bank added catalyst call buy ideas on Ford and General Motors.
Credit Suisse initiated Penn National Gaming as outperform.
UBS upgraded Netflix to buy from neutral.
Wells Fargo upgraded Netflix to overweight from equal weight.
BTIG downgraded Beyond Meat to neutral from buy.
Morgan Stanley downgraded Kroger and Albertson's to under weight from equal weight.
Stephens initiated Hostess Brands and Utz as overweight.
Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings to overweight from equal weight.
Bernstein initiated Coca-Cola and Keurig Dr Pepper as outperform.
Hostess Brands issued a voluntary recall of its holiday white peppermint Hostess Twinkies on Jan. 10, 2017.
Source: Hostess Brands
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:
