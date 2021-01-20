What to watch today: Dow takes aim at new records on inauguration day

Biden takes the oath of office at noon ET, taking the helm of a deeply divided nation and inheriting a confluence of crises. Biden's inauguration unfolds devoid of crowds due to the pandemic and heightened security at the Capitol, where supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump laid siege to the seat of the U.S. legislative branch of government exactly two weeks earlier. (AP)



* 12 Army National Guard members removed from securing Biden's inauguration after FBI vetting (AP)

Following the ceremony, Biden plans to sign more than a dozen executive orders to address a litany of challenges. The first will require Covid masks and physical distancing in all federal buildings, on all federal lands and by federal employees and contractors. Many of Biden's orders will reverse those issued by Trump, including the so-called Muslim travel ban and the construction of a southern border wall. (CNBC)

Shortly after Biden's inauguration, Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will be sworn in as U.S. senators from Georgia, giving their party control of the upper chamber of Congress in a 50-50 split with soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. (AP)

One day before stepping aside as Senate majority leader, Republican Mitch McConnell on Tuesday explicitly blamed Trump for the Capitol attack, saying the mob was "fed lies" and the outgoing president and others "provoked" those intent on overturning Biden's election. Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate for inciting insurrection will unfold after he leaves office. (AP)

Trump issued 73 pardons on his last night in the White House, including one for his 2016 campaign chief and former White House senior advisor, Steve Bannon, who was accused of defrauding donors. Trump also pardoned Anthony Levandowski, the former Google engineer sentenced to prison for stealing trade secrets relating to driverless cars from the search giant. (CNBC)



* DOJ won't criminally charge Sen. Richard Burr for stock trades after getting Covid intelligence (CNBC)

Eschewing tradition, Trump won't be attending Biden's inauguration. He plans to depart Washington in the morning. Trump on Tuesday night released a farewell address video, touting his record on the economy and foreign policy, while glossing over the Capitol riot and refusing to mention Biden by name. (CNBC)

As Biden takes over, the U.S. fight against Covid is going to shift to a more centralized, federal government-led approach. The current pace of U.S. vaccinations is going much slower than officials had hoped as the nation's virus deaths on Tuesday topped 400,000; a quarter of which happened in the last month. (JHU)



* Biden leads observance of America's Covid deaths on eve of inauguration (Reuters)

* New CDC director pledges to speed Covid vaccinations, restore Trust in agency (WSJ)

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) is likely to be just as effective against a highly transmissible mutant strain of the virus that was first discovered in the U.K., according to a study by the two companies, which has not yet been peer-reviewed. (CNBC)

Alibaba (BABA) founder Jack Ma has emerged after weeks out of the spotlight, which sparked speculation about his whereabouts as his companies face increased regulatory scrutiny. In a video posted on Chinese social media, Ma addressed rural teachers as part of one his charity foundation's initiatives. (CNBC)