5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Dow set to add to Wednesday's record close

Traders watch the Presidential Inauguration at the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE

2. Jobless claims expected to remain elevated

Signs calling for more relief, a second Paycheck Protection Program, and support from elected officials are setup as part of a campaign by Goldman Sachs supporting small businesses near the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 5, 2021. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI | AFP | Getty Images

The Labor Department on Thursday morning is set to release its weekly report on initial jobless claims. Economists expect 925,000 new filings for unemployment benefits for the week ending Jan. 16. While that would be down 40,000, new claims of 965,000 the prior week was the highest weekly total since August and way higher than estimates at the time. Most of the previous week's gains came in states with stringent business restrictions. However, Florida and Texas, which don't those strict Covid measures in place, also saw sizable increases.

3. Quarterly earnings continue to pour in

Dow stock Travelers leads Thursday morning's list of companies reporting earnings. The insurance giant reported per-share profit of $4.91 in the fourth quarter, much higher than expectations. Net written premiums rose 3% to $7.27 billion. Shares rose 2%. Dow components Intel and IBM are out with quarterly results after Wall Street's closing bell Thursday afternoon. Both of those stocks were higher in the premarket.

United Airlines loads vaccines onto plane United

However, shares of United Airlines fell 2% in Thursday's premarket trading, one day after the carrier warned sales would suffer early this year as the Covid health crisis persists. United delivered a larger than expected loss of $7 per share in the fourth quarter. Revenue of $3.41 billion also fell short of estimates. The company expects to surpass its pre-pandemic margins by 2023.

4. Biden details 10 executive orders to fight Covid

President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. Tom Brenner | Reuters

Biden early Thursday released the details of his sweeping plan to combat the coronavirus, announcing 10 executive orders and directing agencies to use wartime powers to require U.S. companies to make N95 masks, lab equipment, swabs and other equipment to fight the pandemic. The Biden approach to Covid-19 comes one year to the day of the first reported coronavirus case in the U.S. Since then, there have been more than 24.4 million infections and at least 406,147 fatalities. In fact, Wednesday's death toll of over 4,370 was the second highest of the pandemic.

5. Newly Democratic-controlled Senate gets down to work

Democratic candidates for Senate Jon Ossoff (L), Raphael Warnock (C) and US President-elect Joe Biden (R) bump elbows on stage during a rally outside Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 4, 2021. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images