AstraZeneca and more: BofA just picked its top Europe stocks for the next decade

View of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine boxes at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath, West Sussex, Britain January 2, 2021.

Analysts from Bank of America have listed their top European stocks for the next 10 years across sectors including health, financial technology, energy and "future food," many of which they consider to be world-leading.

The region has been "unloved by thematic investors for too long," the investment bank said, listing more than a dozen opportunities for investors, including clean energy stocks, where Europe is home to eight of the 10 largest companies by market value.

Its picks include Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca as well as other pharma and medical tech companies. "Health is Europe's wealth," Bank of America's analysts stated.

Here are its top European stock picks for the next decade, according to research seen exclusively by CNBC.