'Bridgerton' renewed for second season on Netflix

Lady Whistledown has a big announcement for fans of Netflix's "Bridgerton." The Shondaland series created by Chris Van Dusen is getting a second season.

On Thursday, Dusen made the reveal on the "Today Show," saying the next season will focus more on Lord Anthony Bridgerton's romantic endeavors and will introduce new characters.

The show, set in 1813, is based on the novels by Julia Quinn and consciously takes some license with history. The first season, which premiered on Christmas Day, focused on Daphne Bridgerton and her tumultuous marriage to the Duke of Hastings. Anthony is Daphne's older brother.

The series is the first to launch as part of Shonda Rhimes' overall deal with the streaming service and is set to go back into production in the spring. During Netflix's earning report Tuesday, the company teased that "Bridgerton" had "proven immensely popular" and that the company would have "some exciting news" to share later in the week.

The streaming service had previously reported that the series was projected to reach 63 million households within the 28 days of its Christmas debut. Netflix's metrics count a "viewer" as someone who spent at least two minutes watching a show or film.