Covid live updates: U.S. will join WHO effort to bolster vaccinations in low-income countries

President Joe Biden plans to sign 10 executive orders aiming at combatting the coronavirus, according to a plan released Thursday. The orders will seek to ramp up Covid-19 testing, accelerate the pace of vaccinations, and provide more funding for state and local officials. The president also plans to invoke the wartime Defense Production Act to boost supplies of N95 masks, swabs and other related equipment.

The U.S. is recording at least 193,600 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,030 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: