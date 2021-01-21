Covid live updates: U.S. will join WHO effort to bolster vaccinations in low-income countries

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
President Joe Biden plans to sign 10 executive orders aiming at combatting the coronavirus, according to a plan released Thursday. The orders will seek to ramp up Covid-19 testing, accelerate the pace of vaccinations, and provide more funding for state and local officials. The president also plans to invoke the wartime Defense Production Act to boost supplies of N95 masks, swabs and other related equipment.
The U.S. is recording at least 193,600 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,030 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:
President Joe Biden on Thursday released details on his administration's plan to revitalize the nation's response to the coronavirus and accelerate the vaccine rollout. He plans to sign 10 executive orders. Here's what a few of them do:
—Will Feuer
Vaccine skepticism and outright anti-vaccination sentiment has become rife in recent months, with more members of the public questioning the development, efficacy and aims of coronavirus vaccines. This has led to a number of vaccine "myths" circulating online.
Experts and public health officials say it's crucial to combat misinformation and the more nefarious disinformation (that is, false information intended to mislead people) being spread about the jabs currently being deployed.
The World Health Organization cited vaccine hesitancy among its top 10 global health threats in 2019. Vaccination, it said, "prevents 2-3 million deaths a year, and a further 1.5 million could be avoided if global coverage of vaccinations improved."
—Holly Ellyatt
U.S. Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday the U.S. will remain a member of the World Health Organization and intends to join a global coronavirus vaccine delivery scheme designed to support low-income countries.
"President Biden will issue a directive later today which will include the intent of the United States to join COVAX and support the ACT-Accelerator to advance multilateral efforts for Covid-19 vaccine, therapeutic, and diagnostic distribution, equitable access, and research and development," Fauci told the WHO's executive board.
His comments came one day after President Joe Biden was sworn into office.
In response to Fauci's remarks, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said: "This is a good day for WHO and a good day for global health."
—Sam Meredith