Covid live updates: U.S. will join WHO effort to bolster vaccinations in low-income countries

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

President Joe Biden plans to sign 10 executive orders aiming at combatting the coronavirus, according to a plan released Thursday. The orders will seek to ramp up Covid-19 testing, accelerate the pace of vaccinations, and provide more funding for state and local officials. The president also plans to invoke the wartime Defense Production Act to boost supplies of N95 masks, swabs and other related equipment.

The U.S. is recording at least 193,600 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,030 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 96.94 million
  • Global deaths: At least 2.07 million
  • U.S. cases: More than 24.43 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 406,162

Biden to sign 10 executive orders for pandemic response

President Joe Biden on Thursday released details on his administration's plan to revitalize the nation's response to the coronavirus and accelerate the vaccine rollout. He plans to sign 10 executive orders. Here's what a few of them do:

  • Establish a new Covid-19 testing board to bring more diagnostic tests to market and make them more widespread
  • Direct federal agencies to invoke the Defense Production Act, a wartime law used to compel companies to prioritize manufacturing considered essential to national security
  • Provide more federal compensation to states for costs incurred by activating the National Guard and rolling out the vaccine
  • Establish a "COVID-19 Response Office" charged with coordinating the pandemic response across federal agencies and establishing clear lines of communication down to local officials
  • Direct the Department of Health and Human Services to collect data on school reopenings and the spread of Covid, allowing for more scientific research into the risk of putting kids back in schools
  • Stand up a "COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force" to ensure vaccines, treatments, masks and other resources reach everyone, including harder hit communities of color that have suffered from disproportionately high death rates in the U.S.

—Will Feuer

Coronavirus vaccine myths busted by experts

Vaccine skepticism and outright anti-vaccination sentiment has become rife in recent months, with more members of the public questioning the development, efficacy and aims of coronavirus vaccines. This has led to a number of vaccine "myths" circulating online.

Experts and public health officials say it's crucial to combat misinformation and the more nefarious disinformation (that is, false information intended to mislead people) being spread about the jabs currently being deployed.

The World Health Organization cited vaccine hesitancy among its top 10 global health threats in 2019. Vaccination, it said, "prevents 2-3 million deaths a year, and a further 1.5 million could be avoided if global coverage of vaccinations improved."

—Holly Ellyatt

Dr. Fauci says U.S. to remain a WHO member, will join COVAX imitative for vaccine distribution

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gestures after receiving the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine during an event at the NIH Clinical Center Masur Auditorium in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec, 22, 2020.
Patrick Semansky | Bloomberg | Getty Images

U.S. Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday the U.S. will remain a member of the World Health Organization and intends to join a global coronavirus vaccine delivery scheme designed to support low-income countries.

"President Biden will issue a directive later today which will include the intent of the United States to join COVAX and support the ACT-Accelerator to advance multilateral efforts for Covid-19 vaccine, therapeutic, and diagnostic distribution, equitable access, and research and development," Fauci told the WHO's executive board.

His comments came one day after President Joe Biden was sworn into office.

In response to Fauci's remarks, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said: "This is a good day for WHO and a good day for global health."

—Sam Meredith

