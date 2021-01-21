Jeremy Grantham says the market is in a bubble with 'very seldom seen levels of investor euphoria'

Famed investor Jeremy Grantham on Thursday reiterated his warning that Wall Street is in a bubble as individual traders get "carried away."

"They're becoming euphoric … They're borrowing money. They're trading more shares," Grantham, co-founder and chief investment strategist at Grantham, Mayo, & van Otterloo told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday.

In recent months, Grantham has warned that the massive runs on Wall Street are turning into an "epic bubble." On Thursday, Grantham pointed to the number of over-the-counter shares traded since last February rocketing to 280 million shares in November and quadrupling to 1.15 trillion shares in December.

"We have very seldom seen levels of investor euphoria like this," he said, referring to individual investor speculation, rather than institutional.

Grantham said individual investors "are throwing their hearts and souls into it and putting all their cash reserves into the market." He pointed to the recent rally in bitcoin as well as the proliferation of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

SPACs have no commercial operations and are established solely to raise capital from investors, for the purpose of acquiring one or more operating businesses. Grantham described SPACs, which are sometimes referred to as blank-check companies, as "an invitation to give me your money and I'll let you know one day what I'm going to do with it."