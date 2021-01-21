Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

These stocks are expected to have the biggest earnings comebacks in 2021 as economy reopens

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Share
In this handout photo provided by Walt Disney World Resort, guests stop to take a selfie at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort on July 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. July 11, 2020 is the first day of the phased reopening.
Matt Stroshane | Walt Disney World Resort | Getty Images

As businesses emerge from the economic fallout of the pandemic, Wall Street is looking for a major bounce back in earnings, with a handful of companies seeing the biggest rebounds in the new year.

Earnings season kicked off last week, and U.S. companies are already reporting big beats for last quarter of 2020. This is giving Wall Street confidence that 2021 will drive even more earnings growth as companies navigate out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In order to identify the stocks with the most earnings potential, CNBC screened for the S&P 500 stocks with the largest expected jump in 2021 earnings, according to analyst estimates collected by FactSet.

The list only includes stocks with at least 60% buy ratings from Wall Street firms.

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProHere are 3 ETFs to play the incoming Biden agenda
Thomas Franck
CNBC ProBillionaire Howard Marks explains why he doesn't like gold as an investment
Yen Nee Lee
CNBC ProHere are the Singapore blue-chip stocks with potential for double-digit returns
Yen Nee Lee
Read More