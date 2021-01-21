These stocks are expected to have the biggest earnings comebacks in 2021 as economy reopens

In this handout photo provided by Walt Disney World Resort, guests stop to take a selfie at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort on July 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. July 11, 2020 is the first day of the phased reopening.

As businesses emerge from the economic fallout of the pandemic, Wall Street is looking for a major bounce back in earnings, with a handful of companies seeing the biggest rebounds in the new year.

Earnings season kicked off last week, and U.S. companies are already reporting big beats for last quarter of 2020. This is giving Wall Street confidence that 2021 will drive even more earnings growth as companies navigate out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In order to identify the stocks with the most earnings potential, CNBC screened for the S&P 500 stocks with the largest expected jump in 2021 earnings, according to analyst estimates collected by FactSet.

The list only includes stocks with at least 60% buy ratings from Wall Street firms.