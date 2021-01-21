Trump's outgoing antitrust enforcer Delrahim explains the government's push against Big Tech

Makan Delrahim, U.S. assistant attorney general for the antitrust division, speaks during the Wall Street Journal Tech Live global technology conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Over more than three years at the helm of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division, Makan Delrahim has ventured to define antitrust enforcement as much by what it is not as by what it is.

It is not only about whether prices go up or down for consumers — a yardstick that would make enforcement of tech platforms offering their services at zero cost to consumers virtually impossible to pursue.

It's also about the quality of services for consumers and whether they have viable alternatives to turn to if they're not up to par.

It is not, however, a "panacea" for all social ills, he often says.

Under Delrahim's leadership, which ended Tuesday, the Antitrust Division has investigated some of the biggest tech companies in the world, brought the first major monopoly case in about 20 years against Google (from which he was eventually recused, having long ago lobbied for Google's acquisition of DoubleClick), attempted (unsuccessfully) to block AT&T and Time Warner from merging, endeavored to block Visa from acquiring a nascent competitor in fintech company Plaid (and saw the two abandon the merger before it went to trial) and updated decades-old vertical merger guidelines in conjunction with the Federal Trade Commission.

During his time at the DOJ, antitrust enforcement became an unusually fashionable topic outside of tight-knit academic circles as progressives and conservatives alike called for the break-up of Big Tech companies including Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google. The House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust spearheaded a major investigation into the four companies culminating in a more than 400-page report concluding they held monopoly power and that updates to antitrust law could help the government hold them to account.

The bipartisan push for vigorous antitrust enforcement put pressure on federal agencies to take on the tech companies. More recently, the omnibus spending bill also included some extra cash the agencies had long asked for to support their efforts.

Still, Delrahim rejects notions even from his own party that certain issues with the tech platforms can be dealt with through antitrust enforcement. After tech companies took dramatic steps to limit further harm stemming from their platforms in light of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Captiol, some suggested the actions, like other content moderation decisions, showed those companies had gotten too powerful.

In the days after the riot, Apple and Google both removed Twitter competitor Parler from their app stores, saying it hadn't done enough to prevent messages inciting violence. Shortly thereafter, Amazon pulled its cloud services from Parler, effectively de-platforming the service until it could find another provider to host its data. Around the same time, Twitter banned Trump permanently and Facebook did so indefinitely.

Delrahim said in an interview with CNBC Tuesday he "condemn[s] any acts of violence, but I think that the actions laid pretty bare the market power that some of these companies have."

Still, he sees the question of how to deal with that as one of policy, not necessarily antitrust regulation.

Delrahim said he comes from the "Robert Bork school of thought," referencing the conservative jurist whose writing influenced a major shift in antitrust enforcement in the late 20th century by emphasizing a focus on consumer welfare. But when it comes to an enforcement ideology, Delrahim said that is separate from partisan politics.

"There are some people who think any enforcement of the antitrust laws is interfering with the marketplace, and they claim to be conservatives. But I don't view that," he said. "I think conservatism means the free markets decide rather than the government stepping in to decide. And when you have a break, when you have a failure in the marketplace, the government steps in."

That's not to say Delrahim always opted for bringing enforcement actions. He did not seek to block the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, even as a group of Democratic state attorneys general claimed it was anticompetitive. A judge in that case ultimately allowed the deal to go through.