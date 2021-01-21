Why Starz is betting Netflix, Disney+ consumers will pay more for premium streaming

Netflix posted big subscriber growth and its balance sheet is moving away from reliance on debt as it battles Disney+, HBO Max and Amazon Prime, but premium streaming services like Starz think they can stay out of the initial war between the internet video giants. Phil Barker/Future Publishing | Future | Getty Images

As the global streaming war heats up, premium internet video subscription services that offer narrow content libraries are positioning their businesses as a complement to all-in-one platforms. Services like Lions Gate Entertainment's Starz, Viacom's Showtime and MGM's EPIX are banking on add-on content that caters to targeted demographics, including underserved minorities and niche audiences, to help them survive against the massive content libraries and continued content spending of streaming media giants like Disney and Netflix. Their bet is that the premium cable channel is still a winning strategy, it is just continuing its transition from the cable box to the over-the-top internet connection, and they say it is working. "We believe that we are set up to be — just like we are in the traditional business today — sold on top of all those tier one services and it makes us a very important component to the future of the ecosystem," said Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch in a recent interview with CNBC's "Squawk Alley." In the most recent quarter, the Lions Gate subsidiary showed 24% over-the-top subscriber growth while traditional subscriptions were flat and Hirsch said that OTT subscribers surpassed traditional for the first time, a trend that accelerated during the pandemic but he said won't reverse even as the world moves past the worst of Covid-19. "This past quarter was an inflection point," he said.

Starz isn't the only long-time cable service hedging its bets with a streaming service that accompanies all-in-one platforms like Netflix. Discovery is banking on its non-scripted and reality TV shows which includes a line-up of more than 2,500 shows from brands like Food Network, TLC and HGTV. "We're a great companion to Disney and Netflix," said Discovery CEO David Zaslav in a December interview with CNBC's "Squawk Alley. "If you have Disney or Netflix, you have two great products, but we're completely different and we go really well with them." Zaslav said he is banking on the company's non-fiction content, which includes popular shows like "90 Day Fiance" to appeal to consumers that have "seen everything" during the pandemic.

Growing competition

This spring, several former Disney and Discovery executives plan to launch a subscription service platform called Struum. Using a model similar to Classpass — which offers fitness class access through a credit-based system — users can explore content across several streaming platform. Risks for any new streaming model are high. Some niche streaming services have struggled to survive as an add-on in a saturated market. Quibi, the high-profile streaming service backed by entertainment and tech heavyweights that aired short-form videos, shutdown roughly six months after it launched in 2020. In an October interview with CNBC, Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg cited the pandemic as one of the factors contributing to the platform's failure. The company banked on the app's appeal to younger consumers looking for quick content while on-the-go, a routine curtailed by nationwide lockdowns. "Somewhere between the idea being less than perfect, which we own, and the environment we found ourselves in is where the fail has come. What each of those are in that equation, I'm not sure any of us are ever going to know. But it didn't work," Katzenberg said. This month Roku announced that it acquired Quibi's content, including several previously unaired programs; it will offer the content for free with ads to Roku users. Buoyed by pandemic shut-ins, the television streaming service that allows users to access platforms like Netflix added 14 million accounts in 2020 and saw a 55% increase in streaming hours in the fourth quarter. There is space for premium services like Starz and Showtime, which already have content libraries, says Needham analyst Laura Martin. Many of these platforms, which came to the forefront during the cable boon, originated as pricey add-on channels to premium packages. "You know there's demand or they wouldn't have survived as part of the big bundle," she said. The future premium streaming market will likely include a range of one or two million subscriber services appealing to niche viewers, Martin said. Consumers may also subscribe to several premium platforms periodically, although these offerings are unlikely to overtake streaming services like Disney+ or Netflix, she said.

All-in-one streaming to dominate

Hirsch said being a non-ad-supported platform with a focus on adult drama and "content people are willing to pay for" positions Starz apart from that broad-based streamer war. "The battle is to be the first choice," he said. Small premium service providers like Starz, though, face frustrated shareholders of the platform's parent-company Lions Gate — which is now roughly one-third the value it was in 2018, though it has rebounded since the pandemic low last March — in a market dominated by media titans like Netflix with a market capitalization that swelled to $260 billion after its blowout earnings this week. In its fourth quarter earnings released Tuesday, Netflix reportedly added 36.57 million subscribers last year, topping 200 million globally. The streaming platform is also planning a slew of new programming, with plans to release one movie every week in 2021. At its investor day in late 2020, Disney executives said 100 new projects were underway and 80% would go straight to Disney+. Apple, the most profitable company in the market, is planning to spend billions annually to build its content library.

Reaching new audiences