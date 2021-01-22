When can unemployed workers refuse a job offer? Biden wants to clear that up

President Joe Biden signs an executive order during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House on Jan. 21, 2021.

President Joe Biden ordered federal labor officials on Friday to clarify when unemployed workers can refuse a job offer and continue to collect jobless benefits.

A work refusal generally shuts off jobless benefits for recipients. But the law allows them to refuse unsuitable work — in instances of unsafe work conditions, for example — and continue to receive aid.

There's been confusion in the pandemic era as to how such rules apply and when Americans can reasonably refuse a job offer. That may apply to safety concerns like mask-wearing, social distancing and disinfecting surfaces at stores, manufacturing plants and offices, for example.

Biden asked the U.S. Labor Department to "to consider clarifying that workers who refuse unsafe working conditions can still receive unemployment insurance," according to an executive order signed Friday.

Doing so will help ensure unemployed Americans don't have to choose between paying bills and keeping their families safe from Covid-19, according to the order.

The directive will be most impactful for frontline workers and communities of color, according to worker advocates. They've suffered a disproportionate number of layoffs since March and are at greater risk of contracting Covid-19.

"I think this is really ensuring there's a federal standard for this program, and that states cannot run roughshod over the safety-risk element of unemployment insurance," said George Wentworth, senior counsel at the National Employment Law Project and a former official at the Connecticut Department of Labor.

Around 16 million Americans were collecting unemployment benefits as of early January, according to Labor Department data. That number will likely grow in coming weeks.