Countries worldwide look to acquire the IP of Covid-19 vaccine makers to fight the pandemic

As the death toll from the coronavirus reaches nearly 2.1 million, countries around the world are racing to vaccinate their populations. But soaring demand and limited supply have them looking for ways to fast track this urgent call to action. As a result, many countries have gone to the World Health Organization requesting compulsory licensing of Covid-19 vaccine patents.

The severity of the coronavirus crisis has led many to argue that products for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19 should be global public goods. This "compulsory licensing" approach has gained many followers and has been supported by countries such as South Africa and India. A compulsory license suspends the monopoly effect of a patent holder to produce and supply the product. Many countries, from Israel to Chile, have used this practice as a defense during pandemics or against serious illnesses.

Last October, Moderna, a pioneer in the development of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines and therapeutics, announced that it would not enforce patent rights related to its coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic. The commitment earned praise from intellectual property activist Jamie Love of Knowledge Ecology International, who said Moderna's pledge "should be matched by every manufacturer." Moderna has also announced that it will allow open access to patents for the "pandemic period," and is willing to out-license the same intellectual property once the pandemic is over.

This exemplifies an effort among public and private actors to launch collaborative global efforts to develop and manufacture therapeutics, vaccines, and diagnostics with the aim of guaranteeing equitable access. Actions include committing to non-exclusive and royalty-free licensing or issuing non-enforcement declarations of patent rights in some or all jurisdictions, publishing scientific data on a free-to-use basis, publishing technical specifications of vital equipment (e.g. ventilators) and sharing knowledge.

In May, the World Health Organization formally launched a voluntary pool to collect patent rights, regulatory test data, and other information that could be shared for developing drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics to combat Covid-19. The voluntary pool concept was initially proposed by Costa Rican government officials amid mounting concerns that some Covid-19 medical products may not be accessible for poorer populations.

Α similar proposal was submitted by Greece last spring, which suggested the member states of the European Union jointly buy patent rights for vaccines against Covid-19 to help ensure that if they are effective, they are quickly distributed to those in need across the bloc. A key figure behind this proposal is Elias Mossialos, a health policy professor at the London School of Economics and Greece 's representative to international organizations dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

CNBC reached out to Pfizer and AstraZeneca for comments on this issue but did not hear back by presstime.