CNBC Disruptor 50 list opportunity is bigger than ever, and less tied to Silicon Valley

A banner for Snowflake is displayed before its IPO at the New York Stock Exchange on September 16, 2020. It was the largest software IPO in history and was one of eight CNBC 2020 Disruptor 50 companies to go public, and more Disruptor deals are coming soon.

As we call for nominations for the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, the opportunity for new companies to be selected is bigger than ever.

Since we chose 2020's fastest-growing, most disruptive private companies last June, we've seen more names from that list go public than in any year since the original Disruptor 50 list in 2013. That means that fewer Disruptor 50 veterans — 36 from last year's list — still qualify to be nominated.

The past half-year has been a record one for IPOs and so far there have been eight public offerings from the Disruptor 50: AirBnB, Affirm, DoorDash, C3.ai, Snowflake, Lemonade, Root Insurance, and GoodRx. There have also been two pending SPAC mergers – SoFi and Butterfly Network. And yet another company, UiPath, has filed a confidential S-1 to go public.

These exits, at some massive valuations – Airbnb now has a $108 billion market cap – speak to the maturity of these companies, and just how long they waited to go public. Artificial intelligence company C3.ai was founded in 2009; GoodRx was founded in 2011. These companies had well-established relationships with Fortune 500 business partners before bringing their shares to the public.

The companies on the 2020 list have also seen massive demand for their shares. The Disruptor 50 index, which includes all companies from past lists that have gone public, is up 145% in the past 12 months, compared to the Nasdaq's 42% gain in the same time period. These stock moves are not just because a big first-day pop has become expected for IPOs, but also because the companies' products and services play into the digitization of the economy that has accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Take the way Affirm enables people to spread out payments for Peloton bikes and other big ticket purchases, a fee-free alternative to a credit card. Or the way Root and Lemonade use Artificial Intelligence to streamline and simplify the process of buying insurance. Snowflake is helping companies move their data into the cloud, and run businesses from anywhere.