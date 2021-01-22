Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Walmart, Microsoft, Ford & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Jefferies named Walmart a top pick in 2021.
  • Citi upgraded US Bancorp to buy from neutral.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated Microsoft as buy.
  • UBS upgraded Disney to buy from neutral.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Expedia to overweight from equal weight.
  • JPMorgan upgraded Ford to overweight from equal weight.
  • Janney initiated PulteGroup as buy.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated Oracle as sell.
  • Nomura initiated Nio as buy.
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., pauses while speaking during a Microsoft product event in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Mark Kauzlarich | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

