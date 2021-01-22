Hank Aaron, legendary baseball player, dies at age 86

National Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron has died at age 86, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.
Aaron was a pioneer and trailblazer to the sport. Nearly 50 years ago Aaron passed Babe Ruth in career home runs and now resides in the number two spot, behind Barry Bonds.
In a time when 17.4% of Major League Baseball players were African American, according to the Society for American Baseball Research, Aaron managed to separate himself as an icon.
Aaron began his baseball career with the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro Baseball League after leaving his hometown of Mobile, Alabama with only two dollars in his hand.
"My mother told me that was all she had to give me and be very careful with it," said Aaron, in an interview with NBC News.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.