Hank Aaron, legendary baseball player, dies at age 86

Hank Aaron, the right fielder for the Atlanta Braves, shown in this close up photograph, was named to the National League All Star team for the 16th straight year.

National Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron has died at age 86, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Aaron was a pioneer and trailblazer to the sport. Nearly 50 years ago Aaron passed Babe Ruth in career home runs and now resides in the number two spot, behind Barry Bonds.

In a time when 17.4% of Major League Baseball players were African American, according to the Society for American Baseball Research, Aaron managed to separate himself as an icon.