Risk of a major correction is 'really low,' economic forecaster Lakshman Achuthan says

The stock market may avoid a major near-term correction, according to economic forecaster Lakshman Achuthan.

Achuthan, co-founder of the Economic Cycle Research Institute, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday that the risk a pullback of at least 10% is "really low" because the U.S. is in expansion mode.

"The cycle is on the side of the bulls for the time being," he said. "At some point, our forward-looking indictors, which have nailed this upturn, will peak and turn down. Today, they haven't done that. They are still heading to the upside."

The S&P 500 and tech heavy Nasdaq closed at all-time highs on Thursday. Bears have been sounding the alarm on the rapid pace of the gains — citing frothy investor sentiment and stretched valuations. They've been warning investors that the backdrop makes the market vulnerable to an adjustment.

However, Achuthan is optimistic.

"You could have a 3% or 5% kind of correction any time. But a really big one? Unlikely, according to cycle history," he said.

Achuthan brought a chart going back to 2009 to support his case. He finds large corrections are linked to economic cycles, specifically to downturns in growth rate.