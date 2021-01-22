UBS posts 137% jump in fourth-quarter profit

LONDON — UBS, the world's largest wealth manager, has reported net income of $1.71 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 137% jump on the year before.
Analysts had expected income to come in at $967 million for the three-month period, according to Refinitiv. It comes after the Swiss bank reported net income of $2.1 billion for the third quarter of last year.
Double-digit profit growth in UBS' wealth management and asset management division contributed to the quarterly performance.
Here are some other key metrics from the results:
The latest results are the first under the leadership of Ralph Hamers, who took over as the new chief executive officer on Nov. 1.
UBS shares are up around 3% since the start of the year.
This is a breaking news story and it is being updated.