Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press briefing on Covid pandemic

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to hold a press briefing Friday on the coronavirus pandemic as the state continues to push forward with its vaccination efforts.

On Thursday, the Democratic governor's office said that vaccine distribution sites have administered 93% of the first Covid-19 vaccine doses they've received, and 91% of the first and second doses. Both drugs from Pfizer and Moderna require two doses spread weeks apart.

Cuomo said the state has ramped up how many shots it's able to give in a day, but now officials are concerned that they'll run out of shots if the federal government doesn't send more.

"We are racing to administer the vaccine as quickly as possible while doing everything we can to reduce the infection rate. We've made progress on both fronts since the post-holiday surge but there's a long way to go before we reach the light at the end of the tunnel," Cuomo said in a statement.

