What to watch today: Dow set to drop on tech weakness, a day after strength in the sector

Ford (F) is recalling 3 million vehicles for an airbag-related issue, including 2.7 million in the United States. The recall involves airbag inflators that could potentially rupture. The recall will cost Ford $610 million. Sierra Wireless (SWIR) CEO Kent Thexton plans to retire on June 30, with the IoT solutions company launching a search for his successor. Thexton became CEO of Sierra Wireless in May 2018. The stock gained nearly 10% in premarket trading. Schlumberger (SLB), the oilfield services firm, reported quarterly earnings of 22 cents a share, beating estimates by 5 cents a share. Revenue also came in above analysts' forecasts. Schlumberger's bottom line was helped by a rebound in demand as oil prices rose, as well as cost cuts. Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) reported quarterly earnings of $3.58 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $3.12 a share. Revenue came in above estimates as well. The maker of robotic surgical systems saw a pickup in procedure volume, although it placed fewer of its systems in hospitals due to the pandemic. The shares fell nearly 2% in premarket trading as of 7:43 a.m. ET. CSX (CSX) came in 3 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share. The railroad operator's revenue beat estimates as well, helped by a 4% increase in freight volume as the economy continued to rebound. Seagate Technology (STX) earned $1.29 per share for its fiscal second quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of $1.13 a share. The hard drive maker's revenue was above forecasts as well. Both gross and operating profit margins fell from a year ago, however. The stock dropped more than 3% in premarket trading. Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. (LMACU) will begin trading today on the Nasdaq after pricing its IPO at $10 per share and raising $500 million. Liberty Media Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company backed by Liberty Media. MicroStrategy (MSTR) is under pressure in premarket trading, as its significant bitcoin holdings drop in value. The business analytics company made over $1 billion in bitcoin purchases during 2020. PPG Industries (PPG) beat estimates by a penny a share, with quarterly profit of $1.59 per share. The paint and coatings maker's revenue came in above forecasts as well. PPG said reduced levels of driving due to the pandemic continue to weigh on its car paint business.

