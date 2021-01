Visa Inc. credit and debit cards are arranged for a photograph in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, April 22, 2019.

As the economy continues to pick up steam and the end of the coronavirus nears, analysts say there are a slew of companies that will be big beneficiaries. The common trait across these companies is that businesses and consumers will increase their spending, leaving these stocks well positioned, analysts say.

CNBC Pro combed through the top Wall Street research this week to find stocks to buy ahead of the recovery.