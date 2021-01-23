Biden promised to forgive student debt, but don't expect relief anytime soon

As Nate Wlodarchak drove people to the polls on Election Day, he couldn't stop picturing his life without student debt. On the campaign trail, now President Joe Biden had promised to forgive $10,000 of the loans for all borrowers, which would practically reset Wlodarchak's balance to zero.

Without the loans weighing on him, Wlodarchak, 37, a scientist who studies tuberculosis, could direct more of his paychecks to his savings each month. And he and his husband, Shawn, who live outside Denver, could finally start thinking seriously about the many goals, like having children, that they've had to leave on the back burner.

Now Wlodarchak and tens of millions of other borrowers saddled with student loans are looking to the new president to ease some of their debt burden. "We took to heart his promise to make it a core priority," Wlodarchak said.

However, with the Biden administration coming in amid dual and historic economic and health crises, student loan forgiveness may not come as quickly as some had hoped. Vaccinating people against Covid, re-opening schools and getting financial relief to unemployed and food-insecure Americans will likely take priority.

In addition, there's also a heated and unresolved debate over whether the debt cancellation should be delivered through legislation passed by Congress or executive action by the president.

Advocates say forgiving student debt is a crucial part of any meaningful response to the coronavirus pandemic, pointing out that borrowers were already struggling prior to the crisis. Indeed, even before almost a year of record job losses and when the country was in the midst of its longest economic expansion in history, more than 1 in 4 student loan borrowers were in delinquency or default.

Others point out that it's people of color bearing the brunt of the student loan crisis, and it's also Black and Latino Americans who've suffered most from the coronavirus pandemic. An aide for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said cancelling student debt would make the biggest strides toward closing the racial wealth gap since the Civil Rights movement.

"Debt cancellation would have a tremendous impact on those most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic: Black Americans, older borrowers and recent graduates," said Alexis Goldstein, a senior policy analyst at Americans for Financial Reform.

On his first day in office, President Biden signed an executive order extending the pause on monthly payments for federal student loan borrowers through September 2021.