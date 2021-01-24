Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has his own way of meditating—here's what he does

Moguls from Bill Gates to Ray Dalio to Jerry Seinfeld all say meditation has been a key to their success. But not everyone meditates the traditional way.

"I used to [meditate]," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tells CNBC Make It.

But Johnson realized that finding alone time was just as valuable.

"In essence, it's meditating, but it's just really quiet time and just having a moment where I really just shut off my brain," he says.

Finding quiet time isn't so easy for Johnson, who is a father of three and the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, and who runs several companies, including tequila brand Teremana and energy drink ZOA, which he launched during the pandemic.

But Johnson says he takes advantage of the "that sweet window of about 11 p.m. to about 1 a.m. in my world, in my household, where everything is so quiet. Babies are asleep. Everyone's asleep," Johnson says.

He also finds his early morning workouts meditative. (Johnson, who wakes up at 4 a.m. to start his routine, told Variety in 2017 that his sleep patterns "are always funky and off" and typically only needs three to five hours of sleep.)

"My gym time — and this sounds crazy because the music is so loud, it's sweaty, it's intense — but I am alone and it becomes a meditative process for me," Johnson says.

Johnson isn't alone in valuing quiet time. Tennis star Serena Williams utilizes it too, she told CNBC Make It in February.

"Something I do every day is [to] completely turn my brain off, which sounds weird but because I work so much.... But it's a lot so I just need to turn my brain off and not think about anything," Williams said.

"Sometimes it's meditation. Sometimes it's watching a program [on TV] that has nothing to do with anything, like something that is silly or fun," Williams said.

