Op-Ed: Xi is positioning China as the world's indispensable economy — and Biden's greatest challenge

A news report on Chinese President Xi Jinping's New Year's Eve speech is shown on a public screen in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

It's now Biden's America, but whose world will it be? Expect China's President Xi Jinping to answer that question unequivocally on Monday with his keynote at the World Economic Forum's first global virtual meeting. It will leave little doubt that managing relations with China will be both President Joe Biden's most immediate and most defining foreign policy challenge. It's hard to imagine more dramatic timing for Xi's "special address," coming in the wake of Biden's inaugural, Trump's second impeachment and the Capitol insurrection that prompted it. Whatever words Xi chooses, his message will be clear: this is China's historic moment. With modifications for global listeners, it will echo the theme he delivered a few days ago to a gathering of provincial and ministerial level officials at the Communist party school. "The world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century," Xi said, kicking off a celebration-strewn hundredth anniversary year of the Chinese Communist Party's creation. He declared that the "time and situation" had turned in China's favor. "This is where our determination and confidence are coming from." In a relieved Washington this week, all eyes were on President Biden. He sounded his determination to heal and unify the United States, and he announced his audacious move to unleash the U.S. economy with a $1.9 trillion Covid relief package, and infrastructure spending bills to follow. Internationally, Biden's focus will be on rallying democratic partners and allies to counter China's authoritarian gambits. Yet 2021 may instead be more the year of Xi Jinping than of Joe Biden. The Chinese leader is leveraging the centennial of his Communist Party and China's emergence as the first major economy to return to growth after Covid-19 to strengthen his individual authority, to tighten the party's unrivalled control, and to accelerate China's rise and increased global influence through new investment and trade deals.

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, January 20, 2021. Alex Brandon | Pool | Reuters

At the same time, Xi is laying the ground work for the 20th Party Congress in the second half of 2022, which could formally seal his long-term tenure as China's paramount leader. Along the way, he has been crushing dissent and rivals, reigning in the country's biggest private businesses starting with Jack Ma, and deploying digital and surveillance methods to assert control in a manner that he hopes will be more enduring, efficient, productive and less violent than that of Mao Tse-tung. The world won't like all of what it sees, but Chinese officials are drawing the comparison of their economic resilience and political stability in 2020 with the dramatic dysfunctions of American democracy and the reality that the pathogen China unleashed has been far less effectively managed, and thus far more damaging, in the United States. China drove home that narrative through this week's announcement that the country achieved 2.3% GDP growth in 2020, far outperforming an expected U.S. decline of 3.6 %, a European Union downturn of 7.4% and a global economic pullback of 4.3%. For the first time ever, China passed the United States as Europe's leading trading partner through the first eleven months of last year. Most challenging for President Biden is that China has taken a series of pre-emptive steps through trade and investment deals that will complicate his efforts to reinvigorate Asian and European alliances and partnerships. These will be difficult to counter due to his Democratic Party's reluctance to negotiate new trade arrangements and the detritus of President Trump's punitive tariffs and sanctions. Shortly after Biden's election in November, China signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with 14 other Asia countries. Then in December, Beijing offered surprise concessions to break a negotiating deadlock and close an investment agreement with the European Union shortly before Biden's inauguration.