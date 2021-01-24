Companies are racing to build digital passports for people to prove they've had the Covid vaccine

Doctor Richard Dang (R), Assistant professor USC School of Pharmacy, administers a Covid-19 vaccine to Ashley Van Dyke as mass-vaccination of healthcare workers takes place at Dodger Stadium on January 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Irfan Khan | AFP | Getty Images

People who get vaccinated against Covid-19 at Dodger Stadium leave with inoculation against the virus, a band-aid on their arm, and a CDC card with handwritten details such as when it was provided and which type of vaccine it was. The CDC card is a tradition that goes back to the 1880s, when paper cards were first used to let students return to schools amid a smallpox outbreak. Now, during the Covid-19 pandemic, those cards are going digital. Patients from L.A. County can sign up to get a text message with a link to the same information as the paper card. The message also offers to send a follow-up text to remind the patient to come back to get their second dose. It also includes a link to add all that data to Apple Wallet, a built-in iPhone app that's normally used to store things like tickets to events and airplane boarding passes. It can be added to Google Wallet too, as well as downloaded as a PDF file. "You've given those CDC paper cards that document you've received it, but early on, we were concerned about it, because in this day and age, people just carry their phones around," Claire Jarashow, director of vaccine preventable disease control at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said.

Healthvana

The Los Angeles Wallet pass is one of the first examples in the United States of a digital Covid-19 vaccine proof, where patients can store information related to their vaccination status on their phones and quickly produce it for anyone who might need to know — like an airline, or a school, or a stadium holding a concert once it's safe again. Whether they'll accept it is another question. There's currently no international or national coordination on the best practices for implementing vaccine passes, so companies that run large events don't have a authority to refer to about what's legal and what's ethical when choosing their policies and technology. The FDA hasn't approved any third-party companies to deliver real-time vaccination results. A World Health Organization committee addressing the topic met this week, but has not published its results.

Department of Defense

What airlines are doing

The Los Angeles Wallet passes are essentially a digital version of the old paper certificate. There's no way for authorities to check whether it's legit or if it might have been faked. In the meantime, a variety of different companies, trade groups, and non-profits are rushing to build a competing systems that include extra security and features. The airline industry is particularly motivated, as it faces a second straight year of depressed international travel. It really wants a system that can be checked and verified, as airlines have seen people presenting fake or photoshopped Covid-19 tests so they can fly. "The world is leaning towards a requirement for something to be able to illustrate that you've had your test or vaccine in order to be able to allow for travel," Nick Careen, senior vice president at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade group that counts 290 airlines as members. "We cannot do this manually for the entire planet. Ultimately we need to get digitization." This week, Emirates Airlines said that it would use an app developed by IATA called Travel Pass to verify Covid-19 tests before flying out of Dubai. The IATA hopes that the system will reduce long lines at the airports if employees have to manually evaluate paper records. Careen says the plan is to expand Travel Pass to vaccines as soon as it's possible.

A passport to medical records

Medical privacy is another consideration -- some advocates say it doesn't make sense for a security guard or administrator to have access to medical details that are typically on the paper card, like which vaccine or test a person received and where the shot took place. Instead, they say, the system should be as simple as scanning a barcode and getting a quick yes or no.

CommonPass