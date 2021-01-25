5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Tech stocks set to pop after Friday's Nasdaq record close

Petco Health and Wellness Co. signage outside the Nasdaq MarketSite during the company's initial public offering (IPO) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

Heading into the busiest week of earnings season, U.S. stocks were tracking for a mixed open Monday. Nasdaq futures were stronger after the tech-heavy index stood out in a largely lower market Friday to close at another record high. Dow futures Monday were lower by more than 100 points. Last week, the Nasdaq surged more than 4%; the S&P 500 gained nearly 2%; and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 0.5%. Despite Friday's losses, the Dow and S&P remained less than 1% away from Thursday's record high close.

GameStop shares — already up 245% in 2021 — surged another 40% in Monday's premarket trading. The stock initially jumped earlier this month after the video-game seller said Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen was joining its board. The announcement triggered a so-called short squeeze, with hedge funds and other investors rushing to cover their bets against the stock.

Budrul Chukrut | SOPA Images | Getty Images

Dow stock Merck fell nearly 1% in premarket trading after the U.S. drug giant announced Monday that it's discontinuing its Covid vaccine program. Merck said its two vaccine candidates generated immune responses that were inferior to those seen for other vaccines. The company said it will now focus its pandemic research on treatments, with initial efficacy data on an experimental oral antiviral expected by the end of March.

2. Biden to impose travel restrictions on South Africa, UK and Brazil

President Joe Biden signs an executive order after speaking during an event on his administration's Covid-19 response with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, on Jan. 21.

President Joe Biden will sign a travel ban Monday on most noncitizens entering the country who were recently in South Africa, where a new strain of Covid has been identified, a person familiar with the situation told CNBC. Biden will also reinstate travel restrictions on the entry of noncitizens from the U.K. and Brazil, where new strains also emerged. Former President Donald Trump had rescinded the travel curbs just before he left office.

3. White House holds firm in talks over Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus

Bins of syringes for the Pfizer BioNtech and Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccines in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

Top Biden aides spoke with a group of moderate Senate Republicans and Democrats on Sunday about the president's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal. Conservatives are questioning whether more stimulus is needed on top of December's $900 billion package, while progressives are urging Biden to stand his ground. The White House during Sunday's call did not seem to budge on breaking up the plan or reducing the overall price tag even as it pushes for bipartisan support. The new president has been taking a number of steps to fight Covid on the health and economic fronts as 3,088 people are dying per day, according the latest daily seven-day average.

4. Dr. Birx says someone was giving Trump ‘parallel data’ on coronavirus

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the Trump White House Covid response coordinator, said in a CBS News interview released Sunday that the former president had been reviewing "parallel" data sets on the pandemic from someone inside the administration. "I saw the president presenting graphs that I never made," Birx told "Face the Nation." Birx, who announced her retirement as Biden took office last week, said she doesn't know the identity of the person who gave Trump different information. Though she did say there were Covid deniers within the Trump administration.

5. House Democrats to deliver Trump impeachment charge to Senate

Rioters clash with police trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors, January 6, 2021.