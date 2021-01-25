Apple taps hardware chief to lead new mystery project

Apple promoted its hardware chief, Dan Riccio, to a new role "focusing on a new project." He will report to CEO Tim Cook, Apple announced on Monday.

Riccio was previously the company's senior vice president for hardware engineering, signing off on the physical aspects and electrical engineering of Apple products, including iPhones. He's been on Apple's "executive team" reporting to Cook since 2012.

Apple did not mention what project Riccio would work on in its announcement.

"Next up, I'm looking forward to doing what I love most — focusing all my time and energy at Apple on creating something new and wonderful that I couldn't be more excited about," Riccio said in a statement.

Apple rarely discusses future products, but in recent years, the tech giant has been working on unreleased electric cars as well as virtual reality and augmented reality headsets.

John Ternus will take over for Riccio. Ternus was previously a VP at Apple and his public profile has been growing in recent years. Last year, he was a key presenter of the company's transition from Intel processors to its own M1 processors for laptops at a livestreamed launch event.