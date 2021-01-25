Australia wants its 'mutually beneficial' relationship with China improve, Treasurer Frydenberg says

The national flags of Australia and China are displayed before a portrait of Mao Zedong facing Tiananmen Square. Frederic J. Brown | AFP via Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Australia will continue advocating for its national interests but would like to see strained relations with China improve, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Monday. "The China-Australia trading relationship is ... very important," Frydenberg told CNBC's Will Koulouris. "It's mutually beneficial. Our resources have helped underpin China's economic growth and we welcome that." "At the same time, China has been a very important market for Australia and our exports to China has helped boost incomes here in Australia – been an important source of revenue and job creation," Frydenberg told CNBC, as part of the network's coverage of the Davos Agenda. The relationship between the two major trading partners deteriorated last year when Australia supported a call for an international inquiry into China's handling of Covid-19, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Bottles of wine imported from Australia are displayed for sale at a supermarket on November 27, 2020 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China. Long Wei | VCG | Getty Images

For his part, Frydenberg said Australia has a clear sense of its own national interests in areas of security, foreign investments as well as human rights. "We'll continue to advocate and speak up for Australia's national interest but that shouldn't preclude, again, strong relationships in the region and historically, we've had a very good partnership with China and we'd like to see that continue," he added.

U.S. and its 'indispensable' role

Frydenberg said his government is looking forward to working with America's new President Joe Biden and explained that the strength of the Australia-U.S. alliance doesn't depend on which leader is in power in either country. "The relationship has been strong and enduring — based on mutual respect, based on shared values and, certainly, shared interests," he said, adding that the United States has an "indispensable role in our part of the world, in the Asia-Pacific."

