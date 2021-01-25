Biden plans to replace government fleet with electric vehicles

President Joe Biden plans to replace the government's fleet of cars and trucks with electric vehicles assembled in the U.S., he said Monday when signing a new "Buy American" executive order.

The government is a major purchaser of vehicles. However, replacing such a fleet with American-produced EVs will be costly and take time. There are currently only a handful of all-electric vehicles being assembled in the U.S. Tesla, General Motors and Nissan Motor produce EVs domestically, while Ford Motor and others have announced plans to do so.

"The current offerings are pretty slim, but the industry's about to unleash an avalanche of new product, and a lot of it built in North America," Kristin Dziczek, vice president of industry, labor and economics at the Center for Automotive Research, told CNBC. "Just about every U.S. plant is going to have a hybrid or electric product."

It's unclear if Biden's plan includes plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, which use a combination of EV motors and traditional internal combustion engines. When discussing the plans, he referred to the new fleet being made up of electric vehicles "that are net zero emissions."

The White House did not immediately respond for comment.