Chamath Palihapitiya tries to keep SPAC hot streak going with new plays in real estate and solar

Tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya continues to bet on young companies through blank check deals, announcing his involvement in two more reverse mergers on Monday morning.

Palihapitiya, a former Facebook executive and the CEO of Social Capital, has been a major player in the recent boom of special purpose acquisition vehicles, where investors raise money through an IPO and then take that cash to merge with a private company. Space tourism company Virgin Galactic is one of his most high-profile SPAC plays, but he has been involved in numerous deals over the past year, including Clover Health.