Chamath Palihapitiya tries to keep SPAC hot streak going with new plays in real estate and solar

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Chamath Palihapitiya
Olivia Michael | CNBC

Tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya continues to bet on young companies through blank check deals, announcing his involvement in two more reverse mergers on Monday morning.

Palihapitiya, a former Facebook executive and the CEO of Social Capital, has been a major player in the recent boom of special purpose acquisition vehicles, where investors raise money through an IPO and then take that cash to merge with a private company. Space tourism company Virgin Galactic is one of his most high-profile SPAC plays, but he has been involved in numerous deals over the past year, including Clover Health.

