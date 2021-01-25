China’s Xi calls for unity in first remarks of Biden era, warns against ‘arrogant isolation'

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged the international community to put their differences to one side, warning that history has shown countries that choose to go it alone "will always fail."

Speaking via videoconference as he addressed the annual World Economic Forum, Xi discussed global challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic and the climate emergency.

"As we cope with the current crisis and endeavor to make a better day for everyone, we need to stand united and work together," he said.

"We have been shown time and again that to beggar thy neighbor, to go it alone and to slip into arrogant isolation will always fail. Let us all join hands and let multilateralism light our way toward a community with a shared future for mankind," Xi added, according to translated remarks.

The comments come less than a week after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, with external onlookers closely monitoring how a change in U.S. leadership may impact strained diplomatic relations.

Biden is widely expected to maintain pressure on Beijing over a wide range of issues, including human rights, trade policy, territorial disputes and questions over China's initial response to the coronavirus pandemic.