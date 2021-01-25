Chinese brands are gaining popularity at home. Here are 3 stocks to watch

BEIJING — Social media and e-commerce have shaken up the retail industry and raised the stakes for companies trying to sell to the increasingly price-conscious Chinese consumer.

Locals often choose foreign brands for better quality and design, even if it means paying a higher price or facing difficulties buying the products in China.

In the last few years, however, China's own businesses have been able to improve their own production quality — often for a lower price, analysts said.

Social media and livestreaming have also transformed how brands interact with shoppers.

"The entire infrastructure for brands has undergone a big change, and everyone will sense that there are now more and more new brands emerging (in China)," said Tracy Ji, founding managing partner of Chinese investment firm Meridian Capital, according to a CNBC translation of her Mandarin-language remarks.