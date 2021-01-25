Watch Goldman CEO David Solomon and ECB's Lagarde debate how to drive a post-Covid recovery

[The stream is slated to start at 11:15 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The Covid-19 pandemic has sent the global economy into one of its worst recessions ever, and though a rollout of vaccines has brightened the outlook for 2021, it's not yet clear when a full recovery will take place.

With that in mind, CNBC's Geoff Cutmore speaks with a panel of top global leaders — European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, German Economic Affairs and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess — about how to drive a return to pre-pandemic levels of growth.

