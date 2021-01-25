Dominion files $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani for election claims

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, gestures after media announced that Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 7, 2020.

Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit Monday against former President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, accusing him of pushing "disinformation to purposefully mislead voters" and causing "irreparable harm" to the company.

Giuliani was involved in Trump's efforts to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. The former New York City mayor argued repeatedly in public that Trump's win had been stolen by widespread electoral fraud. Dominion accuses Giuliani of promulgating the "Big Lie" that Dominion had tampered with votes to fix the election for Biden.

The lawsuit seeks more than $1.3 billion in compensatory and punitive damages. Dominion said in a 107-page legal complaint that its employees have been stalked, harassed and threatened as a "direct, foreseeable, and intentional result" of Giuliani's "viral disinformation campaign."



Giuliani "actively propagated disinformation to purposefully mislead voters," Dominion CEO John Poulos said in a statement. "Because Giuliani and others incessantly repeated the false claims about my company on a range of media platforms, some of our own family and friends are among the Americans who were duped."

Giuliani did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Dominion's lawsuit said that Giuliani, who had represented the Trump campaign in court as it pushed to invalidate swaths of votes in key swing states that went for Biden, never brought up allegations against Dominion in court.

