From Amazon to Alibaba: Here are Citi's top U.S. and China tech picks for 2021

Ryan Browne
Exterior of Alibaba Group Beijing Headquarters on November 10, 2019 in Beijing, China.
VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images

U.S. and Chinese technology stocks had a great year in 2020, with the likes of Amazon and Tencent seeing double-digit increases in their share prices.

While many tech companies benefited from a shift in consumer behavior toward e-commerce and other online activity, there are concerns that the giants of American and Chinese tech could come under further regulatory scrutiny this year.

A ramp-up in the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and the reopening of economies could also hamper the prospects of tech companies that have profited from stay-at-home trends.

With that in mind, investors are no doubt asking how to play the sector in 2021 — and they're in luck. Citigroup has identified a raft of its top tech picks for the U.S. and China.

