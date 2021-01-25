GameStop shares jump another 40%, shake off analyst downgrade as epic short squeeze continues

Copies of 'Grand Theft Auto V' on display for sale at a GameStop store in Peru, Illinois.

The explosive rally in GameStop is showing no signs of slowing down as retail investors talking in chat rooms and hedge funds rushing to cover their short bets against the stock pushed it above $90 a share in early trading Monday.

Shares of the video game company soared another 40% in premarket trading on Monday, following a 51% advance in the previous session in heavy trading. GameStop has rallied 245% in January alone, skyrocketing to $65 a share from just about $6 four months ago.

Monday's premarket jump came despite a double-downgrade from Telsey Advisory Group. The Wall Street firm slashed its rating on GameStop to underperform from outperform, saying there's a disconnect between fundamentals and valuation.

"The sudden, sharp surge in GameStop's share price and valuation likely has been fueled by a short squeeze, given the high short interest, and, to a lesser degree, speculation by retail investors on forecasts for the new gaming cycle and the involvement of activist RC Ventures," Telsey analyst Joseph Feldman said in the note on Monday.

"We believe the current share price and valuation levels are not sustainable, and we expect the shares to return to a more normal/fair valuation driven by the fundamentals," the firm added.