Indonesia will take at least a year to reach 'herd immunity' for Covid, says minister

Pedestrians walk pass a mural depicting Indonesia's fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Jakarta on August 16, 2020. Feature China | Barcroft Media via Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Indonesia will take at least a year before a sufficient portion of its population becomes immune to Covid-19, the country's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told CNBC and stressed the need for the government to keep spending to support the economy. "We see that the pandemic is not declining, and we need to keep vigilant on that," Sri Mulyani told CNBC on Monday as part of the coverage of World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda. Indonesia launched its Covid-19 vaccination program earlier this month after approving for emergency use the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech. Sri Mulyani said conservative estimates by experts showed Indonesia needs about 15 months to vaccinate around 180 million people in order to reach "herd immunity." That occurs when enough people in a population develop protection against a disease such that it can no longer spread easily.

But President Joko Widodo wants to "accelerate" that process to achieve herd immunity within 12 months — which is a "daunting task" given the country's geographic spread, said Sri Mulyani. Indonesia is the world's largest archipelago nation, with its roughly 250 million population spreading across thousands of islands. Meanwhile, Philippine Secretary of Finance Carlos Dominguez told CNBC — in a separate interview that's also part of The Davos Agenda coverage — that his country could vaccinate "the majority of the people" by the end of 2021. The Philippines is scheduled to receive its first batch of Covid vaccines next month, said Dominguez. He didn't specify the source of those vaccines, but a report by the Associated Press said the country is expecting a shipment of 50,000 doses from China's Sinovac.

Government spending