Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Roku, Planet Fitness, GameStop & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Telsey downgraded GameStop to underperform from outperform.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Wells Fargo to outperform from neutral.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Imax to neutral from buy.
  • Goldman Sachs reinstated Electronic Arts and Take-Two as buy.
  • RBC upgraded American Eagle Outfitters to outperform from sector perform.
  • Baird raised its price target on Tesla to $728 from $488.
  • Citi added a positive catalyst watch on Advanced Micro Devices.
  • Bank of America initiated Avis Budget as buy.
  • JPMorgan downgraded Planet Fitness to neutral from overweight.
  • Wedbush raised its price target on Apple to $175 from $160.
  • Bank of America raised its price target on Roku to $500 from $380.
  • Wedbush upgraded Dick's to outperform from neutral.
  • R5 Capital downgraded Walmart to sell from hold.
CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk poses during a television interview after his company's initial public offering at the NASDAQ market in New York, June 29, 2010.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

