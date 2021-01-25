Skip Navigation
SIGN IN
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Roku, Planet Fitness, GameStop & more
Published Mon, Jan 25 2021
8:18 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Share
Share Article via Facebook
Share Article via Twitter
Share Article via LinkedIn
Share Article via Email
Key Points
Telsey downgraded GameStop to underperform from outperform.
Credit Suisse upgraded Wells Fargo to outperform from neutral.
Goldman Sachs downgraded Imax to neutral from buy.
Goldman Sachs reinstated Electronic Arts and Take-Two as buy.
RBC upgraded American Eagle Outfitters to outperform from sector perform.
Baird raised its price target on Tesla to $728 from $488.
Citi added a positive catalyst watch on Advanced Micro Devices.
Bank of America initiated Avis Budget as buy.
JPMorgan downgraded Planet Fitness to neutral from overweight.
Wedbush raised its price target on Apple to $175 from $160.
Bank of America raised its price target on Roku to $500 from $380.
Wedbush upgraded Dick's to outperform from neutral.
R5 Capital downgraded Walmart to sell from hold.
CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk poses during a television interview after his company's initial public offering at the NASDAQ market in New York, June 29, 2010.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
