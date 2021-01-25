Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: GameStop, Boot Barn, Blackberry and more

Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading.

GameStop — Shares of the video game retailer jumped 6% in extended trading, continuing its recent trend of volatile moves amid a frenzy of retail trading. During Monday's regular trading hours, the stock traded up more than 100% and in negative territory within hours.

Boot Barn — Shares of the retailer slipped more than 2% after the company declined to give forward guidance within its quarterly earnings report, citing uncertainty regarding the pandemic. Boot Barn's results for its fiscal third quarter were in-line with previously announced preliminary results.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Blackberry — Some of the retail trader favorites from Monday's session continued to climb higher after the bell. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond added nearly 4% in extended trading, while Blackberry jumped more than 7%.