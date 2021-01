Apple reports first-quarter earnings after the bell Wednesday and analysts believe the report is shaping up to be a blockbuster.

Shares of red hot Apple are up 8% this month and analysts believe the stock is headed even higher because of strong numbers on 5G iPhone and Mac sales.

It's also expected that Apple will make its long-awaited return to providing guidance after declining to do so in the previous three quarters.

Here's what analysts are expecting from Apple's earnings report: