What to watch today: Tech stocks set to pop after Friday's Nasdaq record close

BY THE NUMBERS

Heading into the busiest week of earnings season, U.S. stocks were tracking for a mixed open Monday. Nasdaq futures were stronger after the tech-heavy index stood out in a largely lower market Friday to close at another record high. Dow futures Monday were lower by more than 100 points. (CNBC)



Last week, the Nasdaq surged more than 4%; the S&P 500 gained nearly 2%; and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 0.5%. Despite Friday's losses, the Dow and S&P remained less than 1% away from Thursday's record high close. (CNBC) GameStop (GME) shares, already up 245% in 2021, surged another 40% in Monday's premarket trading. The stock initially jumped earlier this month after the video-game seller said Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen was joining its board. The announcement triggered a so-called short squeeze, with hedge funds and other investors rushing to cover their bets against the stock. (CNBC) There's no economic data set for release today, although the rest of the week is quite busy for economic numbers and it will also see 2021's first meeting of Fed policy makers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday's earnings start off slow, but 107 S&P 500 companies will be out with their quarterly results by the end of the week. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Kimberly-Clark (KMB): The consumer products company reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.69 per share, beating estimates by 9 cents, with revenue also above Wall Street forecasts. Kimberly-Clark continues to benefit from a pandemic-induced surge in demand. Additionally, the company announced a an increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.14 per share from $1.07. NCR (NCR): NCR is close to a deal to buy ATM operator Cardtronics (CATM) for $1.7 billion or $39 per share, according to people familiar with the matter quoted by the Wall Street Journal. Investment firms Apollo Global (APO) and Hudson Executive Capital had previously offered $35 per share for Cardtronics, but the paper said they are declining to raise that offer. TS Innovation Acquisitions (TSIA): The special purpose acquisition company is taking smart-lock and building management software maker Latch public through a merger. TS Innovation is backed by New York commercial real estate firm Tishman Speyer. The deal values Latch at $1.56 billion and is expected to close during the second quarter. Ion Acquisition Corp. (IACA): The special purposes acquisition company is taking Taboola public at a $2.6 billion valuation through a merger. Taboola is a provider of promoted internet content technology. Blackstone (BX): The private equity firm's Alight Solutions unit is near a deal to be taken public through a merger with a SPAC owned by veteran investor Bill Foley, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters. The deal would value the provider of benefits services at $7.3 billion, including debt. AMC Entertainment (AMC): The movie theater operator secured $917 million in new financing, as it deals with the pandemic's impact on movie theater attendance. The liquidity will allow it to keep operating without resorting to a bankruptcy filing. Express (EXPR): Express is jumping in pre-market trading, following a 53% increase during Friday's session. The apparel retailer earlier this month announced a deal to add $140 million in financing. BlackBerry (BB): BlackBerry is poised to extend its seven-session winning streak, rising in pre-market trading after last week's 43% gain. The communications software maker has seen its stock rise following a report that it's resolved a patent royalty dispute with Facebook (FB). Uber Technologies (UBER): Uber laid off about 185 people from its newly-acquired Postmates division, according to people with knowledge of the matter who spoke to the New York Times. That represents about 15 percent of the Postmates workforce, as Uber works to consolidate the food delivery service with its Uber Eats operation.

