5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. S&P 500 set for higher open after Monday's record close

2. Busiest week of earnings season kicks off with 5 Dow stocks

3. Biden hopes Covid vaccinations can reach 1.5 million per day

The U.S. could reach 1.5 million Covid vaccinations per day, Biden said Monday, topping his previously targeted pace of 1 million per day, which was nearly met already by the Trump administration. Biden has pledged to administer 100 million shots of coronavirus vaccine in his first 100 days in office. As U.S. daily new infections and deaths were trending lower recently from record levels, the hunt for new strains of the virus intensified. Minnesota confirmed the first known U.S. case of the more contagious variant originally found in Brazil. There have already been cases in the U.S. of the strain found in Britain, but none of the variant discovered in South Africa.

4. Senators to be sworn in for Trump impeachment trial

Senators on Tuesday will be sworn in as jurors in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, which is expected to start the week of Feb. 8. The House on Monday delivered its impeachment article against Trump for inciting an insurrection at the Capitol earlier this month. Trump has not taken any responsibility for the Jan. 6 riot of his supporters who tried to stop Congress from voting to affirm Biden's election win. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell backed off his demand that Senate Democrats preserve the procedural tool known as the filibuster, easing a standoff with new Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as the two negotiated a power-sharing agreement in the closely divided chamber.

5. Apollo CEO paid sex predator Jeffrey Epstein $158 million for financial advice

