Amazon plans to create 3,000 jobs in Boston with new office expansion

Amazon plans to create 3,000 jobs and open a new office in Boston, the company announced Tuesday.

The new hires — expected to be focused on software development, artificial intelligence, machine learning, management, HR and finance — will support its Amazon Web Services, robotics, Alexa and nascent Amazon Pharmacy teams. Amazon expects to add the jobs over the next several years.

Amazon said it leased a 17-story office tower in Boston's Seaport district to accommodate the new hires. The 630,000-square-foot office, which is set to be completed in 2024, will include working space, innovation labs and mixed-use common areas for employees, as well as two theaters and other spaces for the public.

The expansion builds on Amazon's growing presence in Boston. In 2018, Amazon said it would create 2,000 jobs in Boston and announced it would lease a separate 17-story mixed-use building in the Seaport district. Construction on the tower is expected to be completed this year.

Amazon has been hiring at unprecedented levels during the pandemic, buoyed by a surge in e-commerce demand, as stuck-at-home shoppers turned to online retailers for both essential and non-essential goods.

The company added more than 400,000 employees in 2020, which pushed its global workforce to more than 1 million. Last year, Amazon announced it will add thousands of jobs at tech hubs in major cities, including New York, Detroit and San Diego.