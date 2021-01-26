Here's what every major analyst expects from Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings

Tesla vehicles stand outside of a Brooklyn showroom and service center on August 27, 2018 in New York City.

Red hot, but controversial Tesla reports fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday and Wall Street analysts believe the 2020 momentum is set to continue.

Shares of the company continue to soar and are up 691% over the last year while analysts have raced to revise their price targets upwards in order to keep up with the cult stock.

The auto maker is coming off a flurry of a year of positive news including joining the S&P 500 as well as having reported five consecutive quarters of profitability among other things.

And despite the competition in the electric vehicle space most analysts are sticking with the stock.

Investors will also be looking for Model Y/X delivery updates as well as well as the China ramp up, the status of Tesla's Giga Factory in Texas and progress on the company's self-driving operation.

Here's what analysts expect from Tesla earnings: