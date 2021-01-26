Elon Musk blasts Jeff Bezos' Amazon for attempts to 'hamstring' SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet

The two richest men on the planet are sparring in front of federal regulators over the massive satellite internet projects their companies are developing.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Tuesday, as his company works to convince officials of the Federal Communications Commission that it should allow SpaceX to move some of its Starlink satellites to lower altitudes than originally planned.

Jeff Bezos' Amazon has been among companies that have disputed SpaceX's request, on the grounds that the modification would interfere with other satellites.

"It does not serve the public to hamstring Starlink today for an Amazon satellite system that is at best several years away from operation," Musk said in a tweet.

Starlink is SpaceX's plan to build an interconnected internet network with about 12,000 satellites, designed to deliver high-speed internet to anywhere on the planet. With more than 1,000 satellites so far in orbit, SpaceX began a public beta program in October. Initial service is priced at $99 a month, in addition to a $499 upfront cost to order the Starlink Kit, which includes a user terminal and Wi-Fi router to connect to the satellites.

Meanwhile, Amazon has been working on its own satellite internet called Project Kuiper. The program represents Amazon's plan to launch 3,236 internet satellites into low Earth orbit — a system that would compete with Starlink. While Amazon in December passed a critical early hardware milestone for the antennas it needs to connect to the network, it has yet to begin producing or launching its satellites.

The FCC in July authorized Amazon's proposal for Kuiper, which the company says it will invest more than $10 billion in to build.