BofA digs deep for 4 stocks it calls 'post-pandemic winners'

A man takes shelter from the rain inside of a Bank of America branch in the financial district, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, April 23, 2020.

Analysts from Bank of America have listed stocks they consider to be "post-pandemic winners," based on trends that came to the fore during stay-at-home orders.

In a recent note, Bank of America analysts said several internet-focused firms were set to do well as people continued to work from home, avoided public transport and benefited from government initiatives such as furlough schemes, leading to trends that are likely to continue after the pandemic.

But although this might sound obvious, the analysts' stock picks aren't the big names you might expect.

They analyzed 30 European websites and found that traffic grew an average of 21% in December, hitting a one-year high. Doubling down on this "strong momentum," here are the four stocks Bank of America analysts, led by David Amira, said to watch: