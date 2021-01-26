Here’s a list of the most shorted stocks that could be targets for the Reddit crowd

The relentless rally in GameStop is telling Wall Street that average Joe day traders can't be underestimated.

An army of retail investors cheered each other on in the "wallstreetbets" Reddit forum with more than 2 million subscribers, piling into GameStop's stock and options. The buying frenzy has prompted GameStop shares to quadruple in the past two weeks, inflicting huge losses for short sellers in the name.



The Reddit crowd has already spotted other popular short targets by hedge funds, including Bed Bath & Beyond, pushing stocks higher. Here are other names they could go after: