Hong Kong stocks off to a 'very strong start' in 2021 — thanks to China investors, Goldman says

SINGAPORE — Strong mainland Chinese investor interest has propelled stocks in Hong Kong to a "very strong start" in 2021, according to Goldman Sachs' Timothy Moe.

As of Monday's close, the Hang Seng index is up more than 10% so far this year. In comparison, the Shanghai composite on the mainland has gained about 4.35% while the Shenzhen component has also advanced around 8.57%.

"The amount of money coming in (to Hong Kong) is a record high," Moe, co-head of Asia macro-research and chief Asia-Pacific regional equity strategist at the investment bank, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday.

The "connect" programs allow mainland investors to trade shares in Hong Kong through the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The programs allow investors in Hong Kong to do the same with stocks listed in the mainland. There is a daily quota set for the total monetary value of trades in both directions.

The top five most actively traded Hong Kong-listed stocks by mainland investors in January as of Monday were: tech juggernaut Tencent, on-demand delivery services firm Meituan, China's largest chipmaker SMIC, telco China Mobile and electronics maker Xiaomi — according to a tally by CNBC based on data from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.

Among those companies, China Mobile, SMIC as well as Xiaomi have been blacklisted by Washington for their alleged military ties.

Citing a weekly chart of southward flows from mainland China into Hong Kong, Moe said those levels have gone to "very, very significant new highs" and served as the "most important liquidity factor" driving stocks in the city.

Still, the Goldman strategist expressed doubts the phenomenon would be sustainable.