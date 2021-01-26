Here's how Biden would avert a looming benefits cliff

President Joe Biden wants to avoid another unemployment benefits cliff.

Instead of an abrupt end to jobless benefits, as occurred for millions of Americans the day after Christmas, Biden wants to gradually phase out aid over time.

The mechanism to achieve this goal is known as an "automatic stabilizer," in economic lingo.

The concept places benefits on autopilot. Workers are weaned off assistance as the economy heals, as indicated by measures like a state's unemployment rate. Benefits may also increase if conditions worsen.

Economic data dictates benefit duration and amount, not Congress, which may not respond to a crisis in a timely manner.

These automatic shifts help families facing financial hardship and give them more certainty around household income, according to proponents. They also stimulate demand and spending during recessions when the economy needs a boost, according to backers.